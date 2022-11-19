Chris Brown’s performance at Sunday’s American Music Awards has reportedly been cancelled at the last minute, as TMZ reports.

The singer’s showstopping routine seemingly would have been a tribute to Michael Jackson, however Brown says it was pulled from the upcoming broadcast without explanation.

READ MORE: Pink To Honour Olivia Newton-John With Tribute At 2022 American Music Awards

On Saturday, Brown took to social media to announce the news alongside a lengthy video of his dance rehearsal, in which he is seen performing MJ-inspired moves with a crew of backup dancers to a few of the late singer’s classic hits like “Beat It”, “Billie Jean”, “Wanna Be Starting Something” and “Thriller”. The performance presumably would have celebrated the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s best-selling album Thriller, which includes all four of the songs Brown rehearsed to. Thriller was released on Nov. 30, 1982.

“U SERIOUS?” Brown originally captioned his post before following up with a later comment, writing, “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Fans immediately took to the comments to show their support for the musician, noting “how clean and sharp” Brown and his crew’s performance was in the video.

“All that hard work…” another user commented, while a separate supporter added, “y’all killed this! What a way to do you and pay homage at the same damn time.”

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Promises The Legacy Of Michael Jackson ‘Will Continue’ Despite ‘Leaving Neverland’ Allegations

“Straight BS!” one user wrote. “This performance would’ve been so iconic!…Better, bigger things awaits for you, Breezy!”

Fans thanked Brown for sharing the video while one pointed out that the “Forever” singer has “been killing it out here regardless of all the bulls**t floating in the media,” referring to countless controversies surrounding both Brown and the late King of Pop.

Taylor Terry, who appears to be a professional dancer for Brown, noted in the comments that the singer was “so exited” to perform the routine, as was the “whole team on and off the floor.” Terry added that the video Brown posted “does us no justice! Sending you love.”

READ MORE: Akon Explains Why He Thinks Chris Brown Didn’t Live Up To Being The Next Michael Jackson

This wouldn’t have been the first time Brown paid tribute to Jackson. In 2010, the singer put on a big show at the BET Awards, one year after the legendary musician passed away. Over the years, Brown’s also been critically compared to Jackson for his entertaining performance skills.

The AMAs has yet to respond to Brown’s cancelation claim.