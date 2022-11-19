Brendan Fraser wouldn’t label his return to the spotlight as a “comeback.”

Since the actor starred in 1999’s “The Mummy”, he hasn’t had a big blockbuster hit until now for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale”, in which his performance is expected to land him a nomination for a Best Actor Oscar.

However, a comeback is not how Fraser, whose primarily been working in television throughout the years, would describe the praise and admiration he’s received for his role in the film.

Although he was just honoured by GQ’s Man of the Year event for his career turnaround, Fraser told E! News at the event on Thursday that he’s “never been that far away.”

“But I’m happy to be here now,” he added.

The “George of the Jungle” star, 53, further elaborated on his career resurgence in his GQ cover story, explaining that people come up to him, saying, “‘Welcome back. Good that you’re back. I’m glad to see you back.’

“And I say thank you,” he continued. “And some of them even go, ‘We’ve missed you. Where have you been?’ You know, like almost letting me know that I disappointed them. And the first thing out of my mouth is ‘I was never that far away.'”

Fraser went on to share that he likes “people feeling like they’re getting to know me again” because “we’ve all grown a little older together.”

“The Whale” hits theatres Dec. 9.