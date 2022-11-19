Click to share this via email

Finneas is showing support for Billie Eilish’s budding relationship with musician Jesse Rutherford.

“Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy,” the singer-songwriter and record producer told E! News on Thursday while attending GQ’s event for their Men of the Year issue.

Finneas’ comments come just two weeks after his younger sister and The Neighbourhood’s lead vocalist made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where they wore matching designer pyjamas.

On Nov. 1, the couple made their romance Instagram official when the “Happier Than Ever” singer shared a carousel of photos from her spook-tacular Halloween weekend, including one of their couples costume.