Ryan Reynolds can currently be seen co-starring with Will Ferrell in “Spirited”, a new Christmas-themed musical comedy for Apple TV+

Speaking with Big Issue, Reynolds — who’s not exactly known for his singing and dancing in past projects — shared the advice that musical theatre veteran Hugh Jackman gave him.

“Hugh and I were having coffee one day and he reminded me of something that is so vital with almost anything that you’re doing in the arts. He said, ‘Just remember to enjoy it, because if you’re enjoying it, we’ll enjoy it,'” Reynolds recalled.

“That was something that I constantly reminded myself,” he added. “Even when I felt so out of my depth, which was almost every day, I kept reminding myself that this is an opportunity of a lifetime. And it actually extended well beyond this project into other aspects of my life. So that was pretty good advice.”

Reynolds apparently enjoyed the experience enough that he’d like to bring a little movie-musical sparkle to the “Deadpool” franchise as well.

“I would love to see a song and dance number in a ‘Deadpool’ movie,” he said before revealing something of a bombshell: there was nearly a “Deadpool” holiday movie.

“Four years ago [‘Deadpool’ co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool,” Reynolds divulged. “But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.”

However, Reynolds is hopeful that particular project might one day see the light of day.

“Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie,” he added. “It’s not a musical, but it’s a full ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie. So one day.”