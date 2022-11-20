Tom Cruise is in the midst of filming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two” at Longcross Studios in Surrey, England.

Meanwhile, “Call the Midwife” just happens to be filming at the same studio, a situation that has complicated production of the beloved British drama series due to Cruise’s preferred mode of transportation.

As The Mirror reports, Cruise has a helicopter pilot’s license, and commutes to and from the studio via his own personal chopper.

According to “Call the Midwife” star Jenny Agutter, Cruise’s helicopter landings have messed up takes while filming.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” Agutter, who plays nun Sister Julienne in the series, jokingly told the outlet.

Asked if she planned to give Cruise a piece of her mind, she quipped, “In my habit! Imagine. ‘Excuse me Tom, but look we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!’”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is slated to hit theatres July 14, 2023, with Part Two scheduled to arrive in 2024.