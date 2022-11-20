Jason David Frank, a member of the original “Power Rangers” cast, has died at age 49.

TMZ was the first to report on the death of Frank, who played the Green Ranger (and then the White Ranger), a.k.a. Tommy Oliver, on the first iteration of the hit TV series when it premiered in 1993.

Frank’s rep, Justine Hunt, confirmed that Frank died in Houston, Texas.

READ MORE: ‘Power Rangers’ Is Being Rebooted Once Again

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” she said in a statement to TMZ, adding, “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

In addition to appearing in 123 episodes of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” between 1993 and 1996, Frank reprised the role in numerous subsequent series within the “Powers Rangers” franchise, including “Power Rangers Zeo”, “Power Rangers Turbo”, “Power Rangers Wild Force”, “Power Rangers Dinothunder”, “Power Rangers Megaforce” and more.

READ MORE: Dacre Montgomery Confirms He And ‘Power Rangers’ Castmates Will Not Return For Next Film

Frank also appeared in the TV series “Family Matters”, “Sweet Valley High”, “Meego” and “Undressed”, and in the films “Sirens of the Deep”, “The Junior Defenders”, “The Dragon Warrior”, along with “Underdogs Rising” and “Legend of the White Dragon”, with the latter two yet to be released.

A cause of death was not given; however, multiple sources have reported that Frank took his own life.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.