Elton John will be performing at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, which will mark the final North American date on his sprawling Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with the concert to be livestreamed on Disney+.

David Furnish — who is Sir Elton’s husband and manager — tells Billboard that when the tour comes to an end next year, that doesn’t necessarily mean the “Rocket Man” singer will be riding off into the sunset.

“It’s really important to make a distinction between Elton retiring from touring but Elton not playing his very last public performance for the very last time,” explained Furnish. “Will Elton return as a live performer? I hope so! It’s in his blood.”

While Furnish was adamant that his husband “will not be touring in any capacity” when the farewell concludes in mid-2023, he also confirmed that didn’t mean an end to the rocker’s legendary live performances.

“What you’re going to see is the possibility of a special one-off or a small residency in one venue for a limited period of time,” said Furnish.

“I don’t think it will be Las Vegas. Elton feels he’s done the best he can in Las Vegas. He mounted two hugely successful residencies there,” he added.

“When you’re an artist and something’s in your blood, you don’t want to shut the door completely,” Furnish continued. “Having said that, I know Elton, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he didn’t do any more live shows, either. He’s really looking forward to spending time with his family. That’s the No. 1 priority in his life. Any type of return to any type of touring is going to be a very well-considered situation, and definitely not a given, at all.”