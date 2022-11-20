Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Eva Mendes is fuelling rumours that she secretly married Ryan Gosling after referring to the actor as her “husband” in a recent interview.

The “Hitch’ star was appearing on “Today Australia” when she was asked about her time Down Under.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Compares Canadian And British Snacks, Shares The Issue He Has With Poutine

“I’m loving it here,” said Mendes.

“Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time,” she continued.

Mendes and Gosling are parents to daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

READ MORE: Eva Mendes Suggests She Might Have Tied The Knot With Ryan Gosling With New Instagram Photo

Mendes also joked about Gosling after seeing a shirtless clip of him from “Crazy, Stupid, Love”.

“Yeah, that’s my life, unfortunately. And he’s a great cook and he bakes. I got the short end of the stick, didn’t I,” she added.

The update comes after Mendes took to Instagram to share a photo of her tattoo.

The inking, which she held across her face, featured the words “de Gosling”.