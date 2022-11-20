Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are gushing about their love! The 53-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet, cuddled up video with her 50-year-old husband.

In the clip, Lopez is sitting on Affleck’s lap, hugging him and resting her head on his. Both Lopez and Affleck are smiling in the video as audio plays declaring, “Guys, I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”

The couple rekindled their early aughts romance last year. They announced their engagement in April and tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony three months later. Then, in August, they said “I do” again, this time in a lavish Georgia ceremony.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Lopez and Affleck are “truly living their best lives.”

“Jen and Ben are essentially inseparable and feel like getting married was one of the best things they’ve ever done,” the source said. “They are over the moon in love.”

That happiness extends to the five children they have between them. Lopez and her ex, Marc Anthony, share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Affleck and his ex, Jennifer Garner, are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

“They are happier than ever, as are their families,” the source said. “Everyone is adjusted and getting along very well. They feel very unified.”

