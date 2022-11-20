Congratulations are in order for Lauren Alaina. The country music star announced her engagement to fiancé Cam Arnold while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

“I was welcomed into this family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember,” said the singer, according to People. “I didn’t think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, ‘You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.'”

Alaina then introduced Arnold onstage.

“Everybody, this is my fiancé,” she said. “I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we’re doing it because this is the circle and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband everybody!”

After the couple shared a kiss, Alaina continued, “He did not want to do that! He likes to be in the shadows. He was like, ‘You’re not making me come out there’ and I said, ‘You are not not getting a picture in the circle. So — we negotiated and he came out for the picture.'”

She added, “This is the most important place in the world to me and he’s the most important person to me, so it was pretty amazing to put ’em together.”