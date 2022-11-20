Click to share this via email

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been spotted at a New York restaurant amid romance rumours.

The “Titanic” star and the supermodel were seen leaving Cipriani on Friday, Nov. 18.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the two can be seen hiding their faces while security guards rush them out.

Venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, who is a friend of DiCaprio, also joined the pair.

Sources told ET in September that DiCaprio and Hadid are “very into each other” and “things are going well between them.”

The actor split with Camila Morrone in August after dating for four years.

Hadid, meanwhile, ended things with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Zayn Malik, in 2021.