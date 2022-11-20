Click to share this via email

Kelly Rowland put the audience in check after Chris Brown was booed following his win at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Rowland was presenting the award for Favorite Male R&B Artist when the moment happened.

Kelly Rowland said PUT SOME RESPECT ON Chris Brown’s name!👏🏾 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/hMMnJf3VQ4 — REALITY SPEEDD (@realityspeedd) November 21, 2022

“Excuse me… chill out,” said Rowland after the crowd erupted in boos.

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award bring it to you.”

She added, “I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”