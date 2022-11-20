Taylor Swift has made her official return to the American Music Awards. The 32-year-old pop superstar was bejeweled in a backless gold jumpsuit as she accepted the award for Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version) at Sunday’s ceremony.

The “Anti-Hero” singer wore her hair in waves and completed her look with her signature red lip.

It was a big night for the songstress, who was tied with Beyoncé for the most nominations by a female artist at this year’s ceremony. She’s also bagged awards for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“All Too Well 10 Minute Version”) and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

In 2019, Swift secured her place as the artist with the most American Music Award wins of all time.

Swift’s last appearance also saw her hit the stage and perform a medley of hits including, “The Man,” “Love Story,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

During the ceremony, the singer — who was in the middle of a legal battle with her former manager Scooter Braun — was presented with the Artist of the Decade award. During her final speech of the night, the singer thanked her fans for their constant support.