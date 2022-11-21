John Oliver did not hold back when discussing Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

The “Last Week Tonight” host said on Sunday’s show that the social media platform had become a “total mess” since Musk took over three weeks ago.

Oliver pointed out, “One analysis [found] the use of a racial slur spiking nearly 500 percent in the 12 hours after his deal was finalized, which is pretty shocking, even for a website where a regular trending topic is sometimes just ‘The Jews’.

“You’ll log in and see 30,000 people tweeting about ‘The Jews’ on a Tuesday afternoon, and you do not want to click to find out why.”

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver humiliates Elon Musk in the funniest ways. Unless Elon is trying to prove he's the world's biggest clown, he's failing big time. pic.twitter.com/NHNCVyWKPt — Brad Bo ☮️🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) November 21, 2022

He went on: “Clearly, things are changing on Twitter right now. For instance, the site no longer seems to be adding explanations to trending topics, a feature that previously helped add greater context and combated misinformation.”

Since Musk’s takeover, more than half the staff have been axed, with many taking to the site to talk about their experiences.

Oliver said: “He’s decimated his staff and degraded his product, and sure, he could try to sell what’s left of Twitter, or it can continue functioning worse than before, as his free-for-all digital clown town.

“And while the potential collapse of this site has been sad for the workers and for those who have relied on it, there is undeniably something a little satisfying about a guy who was so desperate to be perceived as cool and funny on the internet that he paid $44bn to make it happen, only to discover that he still somehow couldn’t afford it.”

The introduction of paid-for verified checkmarks has been among the talking points of Musk’s Twitter reign, along with the likes of Donald Trump and Kanye West being allowed back on to the site again after previously being banned.