“Chrisley Knows Best” star Grayson Chrisley has reportedly been taken to hospital after crashing his car.

Grayson, 16, was said to have “rear-ended another truck on the interstate” in Nashville, TMZ reported.

Tennessee police said the reality TV star had been driving his Ford F-150 on I-65 on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. when he reportedly drove into the back of a Dodge pickup truck that was stopped in traffic.

He’s thought to have suffered a potential head injury in the collision and couldn’t remember anything about the accident.

The driver of the other truck involved was also thought to have suffered injuries, but refused medical attention.

No arrests, charges or citations have been handed out, TMZ, who also shared photos of Grayson’s mangled car, claimed.

Grayson is the youngest child of Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley, who have been married for over 20 years, and have five children together.

The family’s show “follows Atlanta-based self-made multimillionaire Todd Chrisley, his devoted wife Julie and their five children who live a seemingly picture-perfect Southern life with everything money can buy.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley hit headlines earlier this year after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud.

The stars are awaiting sentencing and could face up to 30 years in jail.