Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits on their relationship.

“Kendall and Devin broke up last month,” a source told ET.

“They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers,” the source said of the reason for the split. “It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.”

The source added “there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual.”

“They still care about each other,” the source continued. “They are both enjoying single life, staying busy, and spending time with loved ones.”

27-year-old Jenner has been busy with her modelling career, as well as her 818 Tequila brand, while Booker is regularly on the move while playing with the Phoenix Suns.

The decision to split was reportedly mutual, and an insider said that the two intend to stay friends.

Jenner and Booker were first linked back in 2020, but only publicly confirmed their relationship in a post on Instagram for Valentine’s Day 2021.

Over the summer, it had been reported that the couple split, but in August, Jenner shared a post on her Instagram Story showing they were still together.