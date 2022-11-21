The Reklaws family is growing!

On Sunday, country singer Stuart Walker, of the Canadian sibling duo, shared the exciting news that he and girlfriend Lindsay Couture are engaged.

The couple made the announcement with a post on Instagram, writing, “here’s to forever and then some,” and sharing photos of the propsal.

In a statement to ET Canada, the couple said, “We’ve held each other through beautiful moments as well as hard times in the past two years, and feel like we can take on anything now. We found each other at the perfect time and knew right away we were soulmates, and now get to share with the world the endless love we have.”

In the comments on their announcement, country star Brett Kissel wrote, “Welcome to the most amazing new journey ever!!!!!!!!! Congratulations you two!!!!”

Since they started dating, Walker and Couture have often shared photos of each other on social media, giving fans a glimpse a their love story.

Walker performs as part of The Reklaws with sister Jenna Walker. The siblings from rural Ontario formed the band in 2012.