Cher, 76, and her new beau Alexander Edwards, 36, are apparently the real deal.

Sources told TMZ that the pair aren’t working on any projects together and their romance definitely isn’t just for show.

They’ve reportedly been spending a lot of time together over the past couple of months at Cher’s Malibu home, which is up for sale for a whopping $85 million.

The news comes after the pair stepped out for a romantic date in West Hollywood last weekend, with them being spotted having dinner at Olivetta restaurant, holding hands as they went in and dined for two hours, according to The Daily Mail.

Cher previously confirmed on Twitter that she and Edwards were dating and told one follower that he treats her “LIKE A 👑.”

Referring to the age difference between the two, she told another Twitter user, “Love doesn’t know math.”

Edwards shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with his ex, Amber Rose. The pair started dating in 2018, splitting around three years later after Edwards was caught cheating.

Cher, on the other hand, has son Elijah Blue, 46, with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died of liver cancer at age 69 on May 27, 2017.

She’s also mom to Chaz Bono, 53, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sonny Bono, who died in 1998 at age 62 following a skiing accident.