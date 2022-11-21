JoJo Siwa isn’t mincing words when it comes to Candace Cameron Bure.

On Sunday night, the children’s entertainer attended Elton John’s final concert on his farewell tour, and she spoke with People about Bure’s comments on excluding same-sex couples in the programming at her new network.

“As I’m getting older, I’m starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have,” Siwa said.

The 19-year-old, who was dressed up in John’s iconic red and orange feathered look, added that se is “learning that I have a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better.”

She continued of being a voice for the LGBTQ community, “I think that’s a really cool position to be in. I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody’s life, but it’s what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice.”

As for Bure herself, Siwa said that not only have they not spoken about the issue, she doesn’t see that changing.

“We have not [talked], and I don’t think we ever will again,” she said.

Bure, who is chief creative officer at Great American Family, recently said the network would not feature same-sex couples, telling The Wall Street Journal that she wants to “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

“That’s what’s f**ked up,” Siwa continued. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh**ty.”

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis’ recent invitation to Bure to have a conversation about the issue, Siwa said, “That’s what I would want Candace to do. I would want her to have a conversation with GLAAD. Because even though I am educated, GLAAD is such an incredible organization. Sarah is a genius when it comes to the gay community. And I think that Candace having a conversation with her would be not only eye-opening to Candace but eye-opening to a whole world of people who might have those same beliefs.”

Last week, Siwa spoke out about Bure’s comments in a post on Instagram, writing, “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

It all comes after a feud emerged between the two earlier this year, when Siwa claimed that Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met, later explaining that the “Fuller House” star didn’t want to take a photo with her when she was 11-years-old.