Miranda Lambert is revealing her passion for food.

On Monday, the country superstar announced her upcoming recipe book, out April 25, 2023, titled Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*itchin’ Kitchen.

Co-written with Holly Gleason, the book will feature comforting recipes passed down by her mom, grandma and close friends. Lambert will also share family stories about “life off stage, on her farm and on the road, as well as sharing her beloved Airstream trailers, her signature fashion sense and decorating style”

In the announcement, Lambert commented, “Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends.”

Recipes featured in the book include:

Nonny’s Banana Pudding

Paw Paw’s Bar-B-Que Sauce

The LOAF, a.k.a. “the meal that will get the ring”

Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler

Stacked Enchilada Bake

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad

Whiskey Cupcakes

Over her career, Lambert has become an icon of country music, earning 32 ACM Awards, 14 CMA Awards, three Grammys and more. She released her latest album, Palomino, earlier this year.