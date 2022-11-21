Canadian Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi found herself on the top of the trends list on Monday after the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony (Nov. 20), as fans had hoped to catch a glimpse of the star.

Where is Nora Fatehi? what a hacking romour ? We are waiting but she was not there in opening ceremony of Fifa world cup 2022??? 🤣🤣🤣#NoraFatehi #FIFAWorldCup — John Metal (@worldlgbt777) November 20, 2022

Fatehi, who also featured in the FIFA 2022 song “Light The Sky” along with Balqees, Rahma Riad, Manal, RedOne, was quite active on social media and had shared snippets from the spectacular opening ceremony on her Instagram stories.

When Will Nora Fatehi Perform at FIFA?

Fatehi is scheduled to perform on Nov. 29 at the FIFA Fan Fest and then again at the closing ceremony.

“The FIFA Fan Festival will be an amazing experience. Fans from all over the world will be introduced to the Arab culture, which is also part of my story – we can celebrate a great football party all together. Our team is preparing many surprises to provide a historic performance — be excited,” she said in a press release on FIFA website.

On Instagram, Fatehi also shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the ongoing preparation for her main performance.

Who Is Nora Fatehi?

Fatehi, born to parents of Moroccan origin and raised in Toronto, is reportedly the most-followed Arab artist in the world on Instagram, with 42 million followers. According to the FIFA website, she became the first Arab African female artist to hit a billion on a single unit on YouTube with her hit song “Dilbar” from the Bollywood movie “Satyamev Jayate”.

Fatehi has featured in a handful of Indian movies such as “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans”, “Batla House” and “Street Dancer 3D”. However, she is best known for her dance numbers such as “Manohari” from “Baahubali: The Beginning”, “Door Number” from “Oopiri”, ‘Kusu Kusu” from “Satyamev Jayate 2” and “O Saki Saki” which reached 20 million views in less than 24 hours when it first released.

Fatehi has also featured in the ninth season of the reality show “Bigg Boss” — the Indian version of “Celebrity Big Brother”.

She became an international star with her smash hit “Dilbar”, featured in the Bollywood movie “Satyamave Jayate”. The song made her a star overnight as it broke all possible records on all streaming platforms. It was the first song ever to hit 20 million views in less than 24 hours.