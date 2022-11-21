Jenna Ortega is joined by Christina Ricci in “Wednesday”, but the pair didn’t swap tips on playing the famous character.

Ortega takes on the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series after Ricci played the part in the ’90s films. Ricci is starring as Marilyn Thornhill in the new show.

Ortega tells ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman of what it was like having the actress’ support on set, “Really wonderful. She’s been in this industry for such a long time, she’s such a professional, she’s so good at what she does.

“She’s definitely a very generous actor that plays into your needs and you want to play into hers and it’s really wonderful to have that rapport with someone that not only is so familiar with this character, but also is just talented.”

When asked if she went to Ricci for any advice on playing the part, Ortega insists: “No, we didn’t talk about Wednesday at all. It’s weird, we just both knew not to mention her name.

“I think she knew that it probably wouldn’t benefit me in any way and vice versa.”

The eagerly anticipated series, which hits Netflix on Nov. 23, “Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

It also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, and more.

See Ortega discuss her similarities to Wednesday Addams in the clip below.