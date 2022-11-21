Click to share this via email

Country life suits Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker well.

Recently, the couple celebrated Barker’s 47th birthday with a trip to Tennessee, and the Blink-182 drummer shared pics on Instagram.

“Spent my Birthday in Tennessee 🥳,” he wrote in the caption.

The photos show the couple spending time together at a large house in the woods, wall climbing and more.

In the comments, Barker recieved many birthday wishes, while sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian wrote, “The cutest.”

But it was Kourtney herself who took to the comments with something of a proposal, writing of Tennessee, “Let’s move there 🤠🥃”.

Barker responded with, “Yesssss 🙋🏻‍♂️.”

The drummer further stoked the flame on the idea when a fan suggested that he should “move to Tennessee” and “get out of Hollywood.”

“Probably will eventually 🏔️,” Barker replied.

Fans will just have to wait and see whether they actually make good on the idea.