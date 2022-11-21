Click to share this via email

Kanye West is still trying to live out his political ambitions.

In a video published by X17 Online, the rapper confirmed that he intends to run for President of the United States once again in 2024.

The video opens with a cameraman following West and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos walking into a warehouse.

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” Ye says.

“Is that an announcement?” someone asks, to while Yiannopoulos laughs and replies, “I guess it is.”

“Thanks, I accept,” West laughs.

He then gives a tour of the warehouse, where he appears to be crafting a line of clothing branded “YE24.”

“So you are running?” the cameraman asks.

“Yes,” Yes says. “It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

West, who made his return to Twitter over the weekend, has recently been embroiled in controversy over a string of antisemitic comments, including saying on Twitter in October that he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper previously mounted an unsuccessful bid for presidency during the 2020 election season.