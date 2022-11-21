Click to share this via email

Iranian actresses Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested after removing their headscarves in public, according to state media.

Before her arrest, Ghaziani posted a powerful message to Instagram, writing, “Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath.”

The well-known star has won many acting accolades.

Riahi, who starred in “Prophet Joseph” and “The Last Supper”, was later arrested in the same probe.

Both of the women were expressing solidarity with protestors who have taken to the streets of Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

The 22-year-old died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said that Ghaziani and Riahi are now both behind bars.