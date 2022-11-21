Julia Fox is opening up about her short romance with Kanye West.

The actress dated West for less than two months earlier this year, shortly after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. Fox, who is active on TikTok reacting to news and responding to fans, defended her relationship with West after a fan accused her of dating an “anti-Semite”.

“I was just going to write about it in my book, and have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free,” she joked in her video, referencing her upcoming memoir. “First of all, the man was being normal around me.”

West made troubling comments on Twitter and Instagram last month where he threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and made claims of being “black balled”. While his Twitter account has been restored following Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform, the comments led to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being restricted.

Fox went on to speak about her love for the Kardashians and how much they’ve supported her.

“When I had a fashion line 10 years ago they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores and so I’ve always had a love for Kim especially, and even Kourtney especially, and like all of them pretty much. But, no, like the big three: Khloé, Kim, Kourtney. Those are my girls,” she explained.

When they first began seeing each other, Fox said he had yet to make any controversial statements aside from his attempts to win back his ex-wife.

“Anyway, so by the time me and him got together, it was like, he hadn’t been doing anything, you know, like out there yet,” recalled Fox. “He, the only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly.’ That was like really the only thing when we met.”

She said the relationship started when West kept texting her and said she had “bad text etiquette” because she wasn’t replying back.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, Kanye’s yelling at me. What do I do?'” said Fox. “But then I had this thought: I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it.'”

While they were seeing each other, she said he was hardly on social media and didn’t speak much about his previous relationship with Kardashian.

“We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful, guys,” shared the actress.

The relationship ended as soon as West began posting on social media more with his odd comments. Their romance had cooled off long before the media had begun reporting on their breakup.

“I’d already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not going to stick around for this sh-t.’ And also, I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I want to help him. I want to help him.’ I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should’ve done something to stop him from saying — like, what? But anyway, I was delusional. I thought I could help him.”

She concluded with praise for West’s career, despite his recent behaviour and added, “I stand with the Jewish community, period.”