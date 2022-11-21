Gary Oldman is opening up about his impending retirement from acting.

In a new interview with The Times, the Hollywood icon, 65, said he’d be “happy to go out” after Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses”, in which he plays fictional spy Jackson Lamb.

“I’m 65 next year, 70 is around the corner,” he said. “I don’t want to be active when I’m 80. I’d be very happy and honored and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb—and then hang it up.”

“I’ve had an enviable career,” Oldman continued. “But careers wane and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you’re young you think you’re going to get round to doing all of them—read that book—then the years go by.”

The “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” star has reportedly been contracted to make two more seasons of “Slow Horses”.