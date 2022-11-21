Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are teaming up to ring in the new year together on “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”.

The star-studded event returns to NBC for the second time on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, the show will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests to be announced.

Last year’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC’s best NYE viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Neal added, “We can’t wait to get the party started.”.