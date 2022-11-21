**Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of “Dead to Me“.

“Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman is opening up about the Netflix show’s final ever episode.

Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) travel to Mexico after Jen is diagnosed with terminal cancer. When Jen wakes up to find a goodbye note from Judy, she walks out onto the beach and notices that their sailboat is gone.

“I left things ambiguous in certain respects on purpose,” Feldman explained to Deadline. “You’ve spent a lot of time with these characters. I feel like our audience almost has their own relationship with Jen and Judy, and I wanted them to be able to interpret for themselves what they felt like was the end. I didn’t feel that I needed to hit you over the head with it or have any sort of formal ceremony to mark a closure.”

She continued: “I wanted it to feel like grief itself feels, which is that you love someone, you have these beautiful relationships, and then one day they’re gone, and you’re left to put the pieces together yourself.”

In the final moments of the show, Jen admits that she has something she needs to tell Ben (James Marsden), however, viewers don’t find out exactly what that is.

Many fans have assumed that she was going to tell him the truth about killing Steve.

“I just wanted it to be satisfying. I wanted it to be cathartic,” Feldman added, “I wanted it to feel like an emotional experience that we were all going through together as an audience. It’s a lot of pressure to end a series, so I went with the feelings that I was hoping to produce in the audience and worked backward from there.”