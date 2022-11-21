Olivia Culpo is sharing her fertility worries in the latest episode of “The Culpo Sisters”.

The model and fashion influencer speaks about being diagnosed with endometriosis in Monday’s installment of the reality series, according to Page Six.

“It could be really hard for me to have babies,” she admits.

Endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus, causing pain and sometimes infertility in many women.

Speaking about the surgery she underwent for the condition back in August 2020, she recalls, “I was in excruciating pain, which is also so debilitating.”

Culpo is currently in a relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

The 30-year-old star adds, “There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP.”