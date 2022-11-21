Click to share this via email

Brandy will be donning her glass slippers once again for an upcoming Disney+ original movie.

The actress and singer will return to her role as Cinderella in “The Pocketwatch”, which is the working title for the newest installment in “The Descendants” franchise.

READ MORE: Brandy Breaks Her Silence After Medical Emergency, Blames ‘Dehydration And Low Nutrition’

According to the official synopsis, “The Pocketwatch” takes audiences “through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in ‘Alice in Wonderland’.”

Rita Ora also joins the cast as the tyrannical Queen of Hearts.

Brandy first played the role of Cinderella in Walt Disney Television’s 1997 version of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”.

Brandy and Ora join previously announced cast members, including China Anne McClain, Kylie Cantrall and Dara Reneé.