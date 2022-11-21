Click to share this via email

Kanye West skipped a divorce deposition with ex Kim Kardashian and their respective lawyers last week, according to new legal documents.

The former couple are currently determining how to divide their assets, which are worth more than $2billion.

TMZ reports that the deposition will now happen on Nov. 29 instead.

The outlet also notes that missing the rescheduled date “could be a serious issue” for the rapper, as it “won’t sit well with the judge” during their upcoming two-day trial to finalize their divorce, set for Dec. 14.

It’s unclear why West missed the meeting.

Kardashian and West tied the know in Florence, Italy in 2014, but the reality star ultimately filed for divorce in February 2021.

The two are parents to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.