Ryan Reynolds is talking about how his family are taking care of Blake Lively as she prepares to become a mom-of-four.

The “Deadpool” star praised daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, while speaking to E! News at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17.

“It’s not just me. It’s our kids, too,” gushed the actor.

“We all rally around her and help her where we can and do romantic things for her,” Reynolds continued. “And, you know, we take care of the momma.”

Reynolds recently opened up to ET about gearing up to welcome the newest bundle of joy.

“We’re very excited,” he shared. “You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it.”

Lively revealed that she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child back in September, when she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City and debuted her burgeoning baby bump.