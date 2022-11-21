A stunning and stylish return to the dance floor! Selma Blair hit the stage for the “Dancing With the Stars” finale on Monday and showed the world that she could have easily been a contender for the Mirrorball trophy.

Blair — who had to withdraw from the competition earlier this season due to her health struggles — came out in a gorgeous, backless blue gown and delivered a beautiful dance with her pro partner, Sasha Farber.

The stunning dance was set to a live performance by fellow eliminated DWTS contestant Jordin Sparks, who belted out a gorgeous rendition of her song “No Air.”

Together, Blair and Farber owned the dancefloor and took away the collective breath of everyone in the theater, as she delivered a number that, if judged, would have likely earned a flawless score.

It was revealed back in October, during week 5’s Most Memorable Year Night, that Blair could no longer continue the dance competition due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Despite the challenges she faced, Blair and Farber went out on a high note, delivering a waltz set to “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day. The emotional routine earned boundless praise from the judges, as well as a perfect 40 out of 40 score.

Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018 — a nerve disorder that disrupts the connection between brain and body — has struggled with her health throughout the season, even revealing in a previous episode that she fainted ahead of a scheduled rehearsal.

Blair spoke with ET after her exit, and the actress couldn’t hold back her tears, explaining, “That’s why I cry, I mean, I’m not crying about a mirrorball. I have so much better than a mirrorball here. “I’m crying because I will truly miss this. I will miss loving them. I love these dancers. I love these celebrities. I love Sasha. I love our rehearsal room.”

“It’s a lot of love, and to walk away, and to have to let the love continue without you, it’s like, ‘Ugh!'” Blair added.

Monday’s performance was certainly a beautiful capstone to her time on the show.

