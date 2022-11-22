Lashana Lynch is applauding her “powerhouse” co-star Viola Davis in a new behind-the-scenes featurette from “The Woman King”.

In an exclusive clip released to celebrate the historical epic coming to digital platforms on Nov. 22 and hitting Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13, Lynch reveals what it was like working alongside the Oscar-winner.

“She’s Viola. She’s a powerhouse. She’s everything. She’s the queen,” gushes the actress.

“The Woman King” sees Davis starring as General Nansica, the formidable leader of an all-female army known as the Agojie. It is up to the General to train the next generation of young fighters to defend their lands or lose their kingdom of Dahomey and freedom forever.

Speaking about her character in the movie, Davis shares, “Nansica is someone who is seeking forgiveness, but doesn’t know a way to find it. That juxtapose with the warrior makes for a very interesting character.”

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie also stars Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega.