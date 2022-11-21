*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

“Dancing With the Stars” has crowned a champion couple! Season 31 came to an end on Monday with a grand finale, and a new pair of mirrorball trophy winners.

The night began with four couples still in the running: Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, as well as Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

However, there could only be one victor, and after all the scores were tallied and the votes were counted, the new “DWTS” season 30 winner is…

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas!

“Thank you, guys! This is all thanks to you, and your votes… Thanks for the opportunity” an overwhelmed Charli marveled.

Meanwhile, Gabby and Val wound up as runners-up, Wayne and Witney came in third, while, Shangela and Gleb wound up in fourth place.

Charli and Mark performed two perfect routines on Monday’s finale. First, they delivered a redemption dance, performing a jive number that blew the judges away.

However, their second dance of the night — a gorgeous freestyle that explored reigniting a love for dance — managed to bring judge Derek Hough to tears.

