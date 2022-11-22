Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are making quite the pair.

After being spotted having dinner together with a friend at a New York restaurant, a source shared some insight with People about the seemingly burgeoning relationship.

“Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet,” the insider close to Hadid says. “Gigi is smitten.”

The source adds that DiCaprio “is a gentleman and quite romantic,” and that he still values keeping “things private”

According to the source, “Gigi shares few details, but she very much enjoys seeing Leo.”

Rumours that Hadid and DiCaprio were dating started in September, after the two were photographed showing some public displays of affection at a New York Fashion Week party.

“He really likes that she has her life together,” a source told People at the time. “She has a child and she’s mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.”