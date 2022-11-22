August Alsina appears to be in a new relationship following his infamous “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

While appearing on the reboot of VH1’s “The Surreal Life”, the rapper seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community as he gave credit to a man standing nearby for helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” the 30-year-old musician told the camera.

Alsina then hugged the man in question, adding, “I want to share that and really honour the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing.

“I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like,” he said, although he didn’t clarify his sexuality.

Alsina’s announcement comes two years after Pinkett Smith, 51, admitted to having a past relationship with the “Song Cry” singer.

In July 2020, the “Red Talk Table” host revealed that she got into an “entanglement” with Alsina, clarifying that it was indeed “a relationship” after her and husband, Will Smith, decided that they “were going to separate for a period of time.”

Prior to Pinkett Smith admitting her romance with Alsina, the singer had already brought their relationship to light a month before during an interview with Angela Yee on the morning radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He said he fell in love with the actress after claiming that he was introduced to Pinkett Smith by her son Jaden in 2015. From there they became close friends and the pair later vacationed in Hawaii in 2016. The following year, they attended the BET Awards together.