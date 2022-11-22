Kim Kardashian is too busy to be bothered about Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s budding relationship. A source tells ET the Skims founder is “trying to focus on herself and her kids’ happiness.”

“Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily’s relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete,” the source shared. “She just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy.”

And the same goes for Kardashian and her ex, and father of her four kids, Kanye “Ye” West, with the source adding that Kardashian is leaning into her regimented schedule now more than ever.

“Kim is continuing to do her best when it comes to co-parenting with Kanye. She is trying to focus on herself and her kids’ happiness. She has been leaning on her very regimented and balanced work schedule, diet and fitness regimen, family routine and more,” the source shared. “Her family acts as her rock and she loves engaging in anything and everything family related. Her kids are doing super well and feel taken care of across the board.”

Davidson and the 31-year-old model were photographed together for the first time last week, just days after a source told ET that the two are seeing one another.

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski and the “Saturday Night Live” alum spent time together in New York City on his 29th birthday.

According to an eyewitness, Davidson arrived at Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment to pick her up but left when the paparazzi swarmed them. The eyewitness said the two eventually met up in Brooklyn. The pair — who matched in black bomber jackets and sweatpants — shared an embrace before going inside the residence.

ET confirmed that Ratajkowski and Davidson were seeing each other just days before.

“Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles,” a separate source shared. “They’ve always had a good time together and liked each other.”

“More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them,” the source continued. “Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating.”

Neither party has confirmed their relationship status publicly.

Prior to dating Davidson, Ratajkowski — who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September — was linked to DJ Orazio Rispo. She was also briefly linked to Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, Davidson and Kardashian ended their romance after nine months in August.

