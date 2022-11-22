Lily Collins never wanted to be a nepotism baby.

In in the new Vogue France cover story, the “Emily in Paris” star said that she didn’t want any sort of leg up by being musician Phil Collins’ daughter.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Gushes About Newlywed Life With Charlie McDowell: ‘We Can Kind Of Conquer Anything’

“It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name,” she explained.

“I’m proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter,” Lily added. “For that, I was ready to wait to break through.”

She continued, sharing how trying to break into acting on led her to keep her eyes on the job, rather than trying to use her family name to achieve success.

“By dint of failed castings, I learned to focus more on my work, and I managed to make acting my job,” she said. “But I’m not resting on my laurels: this environment is very competitive and places are expensive.”

READ MORE: Lena Dunham Shares Update On Polly Pocket Movie Starring Lily Collins

Adding of her choice not to follow in her famous dad’s footsteps as a singer, Lily said, “I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress.”

She did dabble in music though, recalling, “I played in a few musicals because it’s the only setting in which I allow myself to sing. Frankly, I would be too afraid of comparisons!”