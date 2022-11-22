Sinbad remains on the road to recovery following a stroke he suffered two years ago.

The stand-up comedian is “fighting for every inch” as he’s currently in the process of learning how to walk again through continued therapy, according to a website linked to Sinbad’s Instagram on Monday.

In October 2020, Sinbad, born David Adkins, suffered an ischemic stroke due to a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. The 66-year-old was hospitalized for nearly nine months before leaving in July 2021.

“Survival odds from this type of event are approximately 30%,” the website states, while also describing Sinbad’s progress as “nothing short of remarkable.”

“Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again,” the website continues. “In his own words, ‘I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.’ And neither will we.”

To remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to Sinbad’s brain, he underwent a thrombectomy. The next day, a second blood clot appeared and the same procedure was performed. Doctors also performed a craniotomy to relieve pressure and reduce the swelling of Sinbad’s brain. He later returned to the Neuro-ICU and was placed into a medically induced coma and was put on a ventilator.

“Our hearts were devastated. The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate,” the website reads. “It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost.”

Over the next several months, Sinbad was weaned off a ventilator and was eventually cleared for intense therapy.

The star of “The Sinbad Show” still has “miles to go” despite having “already beaten the odds” and the “significant progress” he’s made “beyond what anyone expected.”

As a result, Sinbad’s family created the website so that supporters and well-wishers “can keep up to date with his progress” after having sought after health updates. Many also wondered what they can do to help to which the family revealed that “the costs of therapy far exceed what insurance covers,” adding that it has taken its toll on the family financially.”

“We created this site as an avenue for those who would like to lend their support and contribute in some way,” the website stated. “All gifts will go to the Adkins Trust to help provide for Sinbad’s care and help him continue to fight this battle.”

“Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him,” the family shared. “We are eternally grateful…Thank you.”