Brooke Shields discusses that controversial Barbara Walters interview during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Drew Barrymore Show”.

Shields, now 57, was just 15 when she was interviewed by Walters in 1981.

The actress speaks to Barrymore, who was also a child star, about Walters wanting that “negative soundbite.”

Shields recalls: “She asked me what my measurements were and asked me to stand up, and I stand up and she was like comparing herself to this little girl, and I thought, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is.’

“But I just, I behaved and smiled and felt like so taken advantage of in so many ways.”

The star, who has been promoting her latest flick “Holiday Harmony”, adds: “But over the years, you know when you’ve been in the public eye and have been commented on all the time, everybody has an opinion, and you all get to say it, and now that’s where social media I think can be dangerous. Then you learn to say, ‘No this is my truth.'”

Barrymore, who insists she’s a fan of Walters, says of her own experience with the host when she was in her early 20s: “She would not relent. She was like, ‘Talk to me about the drugs and alcohol, talk to me about your mother, talk to me about bisexuality, talk to me about everything,’ and I kept saying, ‘You know Barbara, I’m really doing well,’ and it was five, six, seven times over.”