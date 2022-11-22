Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jerry Seinfeld is playfully ribbing Jay Leno over his recent accident.

In an interview with Billy Bush on “Extra”, the “Seinfeld” star joked about his longtime friend Leno, who suffered facial burns after a steam car in his garage burst into flames earlier this month.

READ MORE: Tim Allen Gives Health Update On Jay Leno, Calls Him ‘Handsome And Happy’

“I talked to him. He’s fine,” Seinfeld said. “He’s gonna be okay.”

Asked about Leno’s recovery, the comedian said, “They gotta fix it up, but luckily he’s not far from Beverly Hills, and I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs.”

Seinfeld then joked, “And he wasn’t that much to look at before.”

After the accident last week, Leno was taken to the hospital and was forced to cancel scheduled appearances.

He spent 10 days in hospital, where he was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest.

READ MORE: Jay Leno Seen In First Photo Since Suffering 3rd-Degree Burns And Being Released From the Hospital

The Grossman Burn Center in L.A. released a photo on Monday of Leno saying goodbye to staff at the hospital, showing the burns he suffered.

Jay Leno — Photo: The Grossman Burn Center Care Team

The former “Tonight Show” host is “looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” the hospital told the BBC.