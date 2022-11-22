Click to share this via email

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Ceremonial Welcome by The King and The Queen Consort at Horse Guards Parade on November 22, 2022 in London, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K. on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a special role to play in the first state visit since Charles became King following the Queen’s death on September 8.

The couple escorted the president to Horse Guards Parade — a traditional opening of a state visit — from his hotel ahead of the ceremonial welcome with King Charles III.

🇬🇧 🤝 🇿🇦 A pleasure to welcome President @CyrilRamaphosa to the UK pic.twitter.com/1MdU7VqoRW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2022

Kate donned an important accessory for the occasion, wearing the Princess of Wales Feather Brooch for the time since receiving her new title.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The piece has previously been worn by William’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

The President of the Republic of South Africa has been formally welcomed to the UK by The King and The Queen Consort at Horse Guards Parade.#UKSAStateVisit 🇬🇧🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/c6sVChVyfK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2022

The State Visit Carriage Procession, made up of the President of South Africa, The King, The Queen Consort, and The Prince and Princess of Wales, arrives at Buckingham Palace. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/JMTkZ0dy3E — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 22, 2022

Ramaphosa also joined the King and Camilla, Queen Consort in a horse-drawn procession in the Irish State Coach through London to Buckingham Palace, People reported.

William and Kate sat in the Australian State Coach with South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

[WELCOME CEREMONY]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa welcomed by His Majesty King Charles III to Horse Guards, London on the occasion of his State Visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland #SAinUK 🇿🇦🇬🇧 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/H8vZan3sRq — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 22, 2022

Charles and Camilla, who are hosting a banquet for their guest at the palace, had formally greeted Ramaphosa at Horse Guards Parade as the two-day trip kicked off earlier in the day.

This marks the first U.K. state visit in over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.