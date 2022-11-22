Daniel Craig isn’t about to pursue a dance career.

This week, ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté spoke with the “Glass Onion” star, alongside director Rian Johnson, and brought up the actor’s dance moves in his Belvedere Vodka ad.

“I’m like, maybe there’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for you in the future,” Chanté remarked.

Craig laughed off the idea, though, saying “Yeah right. Oh yeah. Can’t wait,” before sharing his dancing advice: “Dance like there’s no one looking.”

Also in the interview, Chanté asked which star they would most like to see join the cast for the eventual third movie in the “Knives Out” franchise, suggesting Angelina Jolie as her pick.

“That would be that would be amazing,” Craig remarked.

Johnson joked, “Trying to get Daniel Craig in the next one, if I can pull that off.”

The star was also asked which of his “Glass Onion” co-stars would make the best detective in real life.

“Well, we used to play Mafia on a Saturday night,” Craig said. “Janelle Monae was very serious about it. Janelle would dress up in character and I don’t know where she got these from, but I think she just carries a whole wardrobe with her. She came as Sherlock Holmes.”

As for who he would trust to commit a crime with in real life, Craig joked, “I wouldn’t trust any of them as far as I could throw them.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out” mystery opens Nov. 23 for a one-week run in theatres. It will premiere on Netflix on Christmas Day.