Robert Downey Jr. is sporting a whole new look, and people are losing it.

On Saturday, the “Iron Man” star attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in L.A., showing off a shaved bald head.

Pictures of the actor at the event soon began going viral on Twitter, as fans expressed their shock at the style.

Along with suggesting Downey could play Superman’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor, others simply showed their support for the style.

Some also noted his resemblance to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Others, though, simply didn’t know how to handle seeing Downey completely bald.

As it turns out, Downey’s shaved head is all for his role in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Sympathizer”, from “Oldboy” director Park Chan-wook.