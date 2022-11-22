Click to share this via email

Robert Downey Jr. is sporting a whole new look, and people are losing it.

On Saturday, the “Iron Man” star attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in L.A., showing off a shaved bald head.

Pictures of the actor at the event soon began going viral on Twitter, as fans expressed their shock at the style.

Now that Robert Downey Jr is bald he looks like he could play Lex Luther from DC! Give him a call @wbd 🤙 pic.twitter.com/O3yxwnPEgs — ⚡ insomniac ⚡ (@LouWay_mF) November 21, 2022

Along with suggesting Downey could play Superman’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor, others simply showed their support for the style.

Stop scrolling and look at him pic.twitter.com/k9DoVYVe3d — Kaoru (@rdjxduckling) November 20, 2022

im game to defend Robert Downey jr's bald head anyday👏 — Kaoru (@rdjxduckling) November 20, 2022

Some also noted his resemblance to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Not gonna lie i thought robert downey jr. was jeff bezos for a second. pic.twitter.com/EEKL6una16 — daily austin butler 💭 (@archivebutler) November 20, 2022

BREAKING: First Look of Robert Downey Jr. as Jeff Bezos in the Upcoming Biopic 'Bezos'. https://t.co/QlcNQRSnvA — d (@shall0wlittleb) November 20, 2022

Others, though, simply didn’t know how to handle seeing Downey completely bald.

why is robert downey jr bald — payton 🫧 (@helllopayton) November 20, 2022

why is robert downey jr BALD pic.twitter.com/VPKcpuDcAJ — chicken (@cHiCkEnNoOdAlS) November 22, 2022

Seeing Robert Downey Jr bald was not the first thing I needed on my timeline — Haley (@Flexies_) November 22, 2022

As it turns out, Downey’s shaved head is all for his role in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Sympathizer”, from “Oldboy” director Park Chan-wook.