An argument between Jason David Frank and his estranged wife, Tammie Frank, reportedly preceded his death by suicide.

The “Power Rangers” actor had marital issues with his wife over the weekend, according to TMZ. Law enforcement reportedly told the publication that Jason and Tammie checked into separate hotel rooms in Texas on Friday. An argument broke out in Tammie’s room that evening but hotel staff de-escalated it.

Another argument reportedly kicked off hours later with Jason locking Tammie out of his room. The actor’s wife reportedly called the police to check on Jason around 5 a.m. local time on Saturday. He was found deceased on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tammie posted a tribute to her husband, whom she married in 2003, via Instagram on Monday.

“The loss of my soulmate,” she wrote. “Jason, I can’t go on without you! You are my world! Yes we had our struggles like any marriage. But months ago we both agreed it was worth saving. Deep conversations, vulnerability, forgiveness on both our parts. I am deeply lost, hurt and utterly destroyed. I lost my one and only true love. I am your forever ‘Firecracker’ baby… till we’re together again.”

Jason, 49, was an actor and mixed martial artist best known for portraying Tommy Oliver in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”. He reprised his role from his ’90s in various “Power Rangers” spin-offs in the 2000s and 2010s. His final role will be in the 2023 movie “Legend of the White Dragon”.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.