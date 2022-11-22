“Dancing With the Stars” has its new champions.

After last night’s season finale, ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté caught up with winners Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, who were still in shock, holding their trophy backstage.

“Okay, so this is a history moment for you. A special moment for you,” Chanté said. “Where the heck are you keeping this thing?”

“Oh, I don’t know yet,” Ballas said.

D’Amelio admitted, “I haven’t thought that far.“

“My wife and I have a studio at home and then maybe there’s a shelf in there or in the foyer somewhere,” Ballas added. “I’m not sure yet. Hallway. We don’t have a plan, but we have a hallway.”

His celebrity dance partner similarly said, “Probably my living room.”

Ballas commented that D’Amelio seemed shell-shocked by the victory, to which she said, “I don’t know what’s going on right now.”

Asked about having her family’s backing throughout her experience on the reality competition, D’Amelio said, “It’s been incredible to feel that love and support from my friends and family. You know, it’s nice to see them in the audience and know that they’re watching.”