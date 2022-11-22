Click to share this via email

North West is inviting the Grinch into her home this holiday season.

Kim Kardashian, 42 and North, 9, share a joint mommy-daughter TikTok account. In a new video posted on Monday, North gave her mom a Christmas makeover. North expertly applied green face paint onto her mom for a Grinch makeover.

North covered Kardashian’s face with foundation and then applied green eyeshadow. A tape-assisted winged eyeliner was drawn and subsequently topped with more green eyeshadow. Grinch’s iconic frown was drawn with dark green eyeliner to complete the look.

The video was set to “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” a song originally written and composed for the 1966 animated special, “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.

Kardashian shares North with ex-husband Kanye West, along with sons Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.