Camila Cabello will certainly be home for Quismois.

Cabello fans gearing up for the holiday season made an amusing discovery. Upon rewatching Cabello’s “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” performance in 2021, viewers stumbled upon something that could not be unheard. When performing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, Cabello pronounces the famous holiday more like “Quismois.”

Internet super-sleuths discovered a pattern. Here she is performing the Bing Crosby classic at Michael Buble’s “Christmas in the City” event.

Fans were gobsmacked over Cabello’s pronunciation of the word.

the way camila cabello sings “i’ll be home for christmas” has been on a loop in my brain all day — char🦋 (@lorelaiswelton) November 22, 2022

who tf let camila cabello sing “christmas” like that? 😭 — 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘯𝘦 (@arabellasreject) November 21, 2022

Cabello had a little fun with all the discourse around her pronunciation. In a skit uploaded to her official TikTok account on Monday, Cabello played both a singing coach and herself.

“We’re just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me,” coach Cabello says before singing, “I’ll be home for Christmas.”

“I’ll be home for Quismois,” singer Cabello belts back.

Not quite.

@camilacabello me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois) ♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

“Try again,” coach Cabello says. “Home for Christmas.”

“Home for Quismois,” singer Cabello replies.

It was clearly a hopeless battle.

“Kind of like you would… Merry Christmas,” the coach says.

“Merry Quismois,” Cabello asserts.